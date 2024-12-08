Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police and fire safety department are on high alert and taking all precautionary measures to make Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations secured for lakh of devotees scheduled to visit the holy place early next year. The UP fire safety department held a demonstration to prevent fire mishaps arising from lithium batteries generally used in e-rickshaws, electric buses and wireless communication.

Uttar Pradesh Fire Service has purchased Lithium Battery Anti-Fire Cylinder which would be placed into service for the first time in Maha Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Fire DG Avinash Chandra reached the headquarters of the Fire Service in Maha Kumbh area on Sunday where he talked to the officials and also gave them guidelines to maintain proper security arrangements.

DG Fire Avinash Chandra said, "Lithium batteries are being used in e-rickshaws etc. and during Maha Kumbh, the use of electric vehicles and e-rickshaws will increase, for this the fire service has already made arrangements. During the demonstration, an ex-fireman from South Africa demonstrated and told that this is an old technology. He invented it himself. It is the best in extinguishing fire."

Ex-fireman from South Africa and staff from supplier of the Anti-Fire Cylinder, Louis said that some features have been added to this technology and it is being used in many countries of the world.

"This technology will be used for the first time in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, which will be most beneficial in controlling fire. There is a high possibility of fire when the temperature in lithium battery is high. Therefore, this technology will be beneficial during Maha Kumbh. This is brought for the first time in Kumbh, a total of 500 cylinders of this have been brought here," he said.

Earlier UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed state police personnel, emphasizing the importance of vigilant and approachable policing in preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025.

He highlighted the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring public safety and maintaining order during large gatherings.

"Being a citizen of an independent country, the police department should be friendly towards the public. Old people used to say that if you lose your sight, an accident happens. I think this is the case with the police. As soon as your vigilance is reduced, there is an enemy and an opponent," said CM Yogi.

He also stressed proactive measures to ensure smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh, urging police personnel to remain alert and committed to their responsibilities.

CM Yogi also warned against negligence, saying, "Even a small crowd can create chaos and pose a threat to lives and property. We should ensure that no animal or person who is an enemy of society or the country enters."

Earlier, CM Yogi chaired a meeting with officials at the Circuit House in Prayagraj to review ongoing preparations for the Mahakumbh, set to begin with the 'Paush Purnima Snan' on January 13, 2025, and conclude with the 'Mahashivratri Snan' on February 26, 2025. (ANI)

