Pakistan Initiates Small Arms Fire Across LoC Again in Areas Opposite Kupwara and Pooch; Indian Army Responds Effectively

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan occurred during the night of April 27–28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded promptly and effectively to the small arms fire.

Pakistan Initiates Small Arms Fire Across LoC Again in Areas Opposite Kupwara and Pooch; Indian Army Responds Effectively
Indian Army (Photo Credits: X/@Team_Charlie9)
Apr 28, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Pakistani forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth straight night, according to a statement by the Indian Army. The ceasefire violation occurred during the night of April 27–28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded promptly and effectively to the small arms fire, the Army confirmed. More details are awaited. Pakistan Army Has Destroyed 2 Posts of Indian Army Using Mortars and Gunfire Along LoC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in LoC Again

