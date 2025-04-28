Pakistan Initiates Small Arms Fire Across LoC Again in Areas Opposite Kupwara and Pooch; Indian Army Responds Effectively

Pakistani forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth straight night, according to a statement by the Indian Army. The ceasefire violation occurred during the night of April 27–28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded promptly and effectively to the small arms fire, the Army confirmed. More details are awaited. Pakistan Army Has Destroyed 2 Posts of Indian Army Using Mortars and Gunfire Along LoC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in LoC Again

During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)