SpaceX launched 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida. Elon Musk's SpaceX confirmed that out of these 23 satellites, 13 were with Direct to Cell capabilities. SpaceX has launched over 7,000 satellites to low Earth orbit for the satellite internet services offered by Starlink. Check out the SpaceX launch video of the 23 satellites below. Starlink operates more than 120 countries and also will be launched in India and South Korea, likely this year.

SpaceX Launched 23 More Starlink Satellites to Orbit for Internet Connectivity Boost

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/qaJeYBVS34 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2025

