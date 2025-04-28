In a shocking incident in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Govind attacked Sarfaraz with an axe after he allegedly made obscene comments about Govind's sister. The brutal assault took place in front of a child, leaving Sarfaraz severely injured, with his condition still critical. Following the attack, Govind reportedly roamed around the village with the axe in hand. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting a police response. Authorities have registered a case at Jhinjhana Police Station and clarified that Sarfaraz’s condition is stable and out of danger. Police have also denied rumours circulating about Govind's motive, confirming that the attack was due to Sarfaraz's obscene remarks about Govind’s sister. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

Man Attacks Victim with Axe in Shamli

Shamli Police Respond to Viral Video of Axe Attack

