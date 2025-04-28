Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Five members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly gunning down a cafe owner in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accused, who belong to the Hiranwar gang, allegedly shot dead cafe owner Avinash Bhusari on April 15 and had been on the run, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Detection Rahul Maknikar said the gang had planned to kill a member of a rival gang, during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession on April 14. But their intended target didn't show up at the event.

The gang attacked Bhusari outside his cafe in the Gokulpeth area the next night. He was shot five times at close range while eating ice cream with his manager, he said.

The police formed special teams and launched a multi-state hunt, tracking the suspects across Bhopal, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Gondia.

According to the police, the gang members frequently changed mobile phones and SIM cards to hide their location. But the crime branch nabbed some accused at Navegaon Bandh railway station and others at Gondia bus station.

The police have arrested Shailesh alias Bunty Hiranwar (31), Ankit Hiranwar (22), Adarsh alias Gotya Walke (20), Shibbu Rajesh Yadav (20), Rohit alias Bhikku Meshram (20), all residents of Kachipura in Nagpur, the official said.

Police are still searching for six more accused, he said.

The gang purchased three pistols for Rs 1.2 lakh for the attack, the official said, adding that the police are now questioning the arrested accused to recover the weapons used in the shooting.

