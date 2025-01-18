Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): As millions of devotees, seers, singers, and delegates gather to witness India's grandest event, the Mahakumbh, held after 144 years, renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Morari Bapu commended the efforts, adding divine blessings and spiritual enlightenment to the sacred gathering. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am very happy and I have arrived for 'Katha' at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the 'Sanatan Dharma' and the spiritual world."

Also Read | Amit Shah To Hold Discussions on Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on January 19.

Earlier on Saturday, over 2.5 million pilgrims visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on its sixth day until 4 PM, according to official data. The figures reveal that more than 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious day.

As of Friday, January 17, the Maha Kumbh Mela has witnessed the arrival of more than 73 million pilgrims.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies After Paraglider Collides With Another Glider Mid-Air in Kullu, Pilot Severely Injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the ongoing Maha Kumbh as a celebration of Indian culture and a profound spiritual experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Speaking to ANI after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day, he said, "I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a celebration of Indian culture and the spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event. It is a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, blending the spiritual and scientific aspects of Sanatan Dharma with social harmony."

The Defence Minister also extended his congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully organizing the world's largest public gathering.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will conclude on February 26. Upcoming key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya--Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)