Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Home mail voting for senior citizens and disabled voters has started in the Mumbai city district from November 13. In ten assembly constituencies of Mumbai city district, 2139 senior citizen voters above 85 years and 217 disabled voters have qualified for postal voting. Home postal voting will be held till November 16, 2024.

In Dharavi Assembly Constituency, 20 out of 21 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 09 out of 12 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Sion Koliwada Assembly Constituency, 23 out of 28 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 16 out of 27 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Wadala Assembly Constituency, 229 out of 258 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 22 out of 24 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Mahim Assembly Constituency, 558 out of 621 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 23 out of 25 disabled voters out of a total of 581 voters voted by home mail.

In Worli Assembly Constituency, 111 out of 121 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 19 out of 20 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Sewri Assembly Constituency, 201 out of 226 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 32 out of 34 disabled voters out of 233 voted by home mail.

In Byculla Assembly Constituency, 167 out of 190 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 39 out of 42 disabled voters out of 206 voted by home mail.

In Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency, 269 out of 286 senior citizen voters above the age of 85 years and 10 out of 11 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency, 103 out of 118 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 11 out of 13 disabled voters voted by home mail.

In Colaba Assembly Constituency, 241 out of 270 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 06 out of 09 disabled voters voted by home mail.

All these voters had filled the Form 12d and submitted it to the election decision officer. Home postal voting has been conducted for the applicants who have filled out Form 12D. (ANI)

