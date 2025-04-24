In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which a youth was allegedly assaulted by a Uttar Pradesh Police Station in-charge. In the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel can be seen assaulting the youth mercilessly with a belt inside the police station. Taking cognisance of the video, the UP Police placed the policeman on line duty with immediate effect and initiated a time-bound departmental action of 07 days. Agra: Cop Repeatedly Slaps Shopkeeper While Serving Notice in Loha Mandi, UP Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

UP Policeman Thrashes Youth With Belt in Jaunpur

उक्त वीडियो को अत्यंत गंभीरता से लेते हुए तत्काल प्रभाव से संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को लाइन हाजिर करते हुए 07 दिवस की समयबद्ध विभागीय कार्यवाही अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण के अधीन प्रारंभ कर दी गई है। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) April 24, 2025

Police Brutality Caught on Camera

