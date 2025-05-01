Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): As a tribute to Maharashtra on its foundation day today, cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb has unveiled a stunning creation that celebrates the state's rich culture and heritage. Her latest masterpiece, crafted with vegan royal icing, is more than just an artistic confection--it is a heartfelt tribute to the land that nurtured her journey.

The Maharashtra-themed cake replicates elements of traditional Maharashtrian attire, featuring intricately designed edible versions of a Paithani saree, Vajratik neckpiece, Chinchpeti, Jhumkas, Bangles, Sindoor box, and Nath. Every detail reflects the deep-rooted traditions and artistry that define the state's cultural identity.

Speaking about her creation, Prachi expressed her deep connection to the state, stating, "This cake is my heartfelt tribute to the glorious state of Maharashtra. Creating this piece was deeply personal for me. Maharashtra is where my journey as an artist began, and the love and appreciation I have received here continue to inspire me every day."

The cake's visual elegance is enhanced by its meticulously piped Paithani saree border, adorned with vibrant peacocks made from more than 25,000 royal icing dots, a precise and intricate nod to the iconic handloom patterns. Adding a regal touch, the cake also features edible Maharashtrian jewellery, including Thushi, Nath, Bugadi, and Kolhapuri Saaj, all set in the traditional hues of green and red, symbolising the festivity and spirit of the region. The cake weighs around 50 kg, 4 feet in height.

Atop the grand creation sits a hand-piped replica of the New Kolhapur Palace, an ode to Maharashtra's architectural heritage and deep historical roots.

Prachi's artistic excellence has been previously recognised in several monumental works, including a 100 kg edible structure inspired by the Milan Cathedral and a 200 kg vegan royal icing palace celebrating Indian architecture. Her mastery of royal icing artistry continues to push creative boundaries while celebrating cultural and architectural grandeur. (ANI)

