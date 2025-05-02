The month of May contains a lot of festivals and events to be celebrated across in India. In addition, there are specific days when the holidays are announced as dry days by the government authorities of the country. It must be noted that dry days are observed on specific dates to respect cultural and religious sentiments. The dry days include national holidays, festivals and government elections. On these days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited across the country. Although private consumption on certain days is generally allowed, individuals do partake on religious events, avoiding the consumption of alcohol on those specific days. As May 2025 has arrived, we bring you the Dry Days in May 2025 calendar in India with festival and event dates. The Dry Days 2025 full calendar with days will help you with dates when the sale of alcohol in bars, pubs and liquor stores is prohibited across the country. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale.

Having knowledge of the dry day dates can help in planning social gatherings, travels and other activities. In May 2025, dry days include Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Buddha Purnima on May 12, among other holidays. One must note that dry days are not always the same across the country. On specific events, they make take place on different dates, depending on the festival or event. To know the exact dates of dry days in India, it is best to check with the local authorities in advance or refer to the government guidelines issued by the state excise department. In this article below, check out the list of Dry Days in May 2025 in India with festival and event dates.

Dry Days in May 2025 With Festivals and Event Dates

Dates Days Festivals/ Events May 1 Thursday Maharashtra Day May 12 Monday Buddha Purnima

Residents and visitors in India must be mindful of these dry days. The days when sale of alcohol is prohibited is observed to uphold the sanctity of important events and festivals. The demonstrate the religious and cultural diversities in India so that celebrations are carried out with respect and decorum.

