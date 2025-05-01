Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Din, is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. The day marks the formation of the state from the division of the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. This annual event marks the birth of Maharashtra and celebrates the state’s culture, language, and traditions and remembers the leaders who fought for the creation of the state. Maharashtra Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 1. In this article, let’s know more about the Maharashtra Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Maharashtra Day 2025 Food Items: Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine and Recipes for the Food Lover in You (Watch Videos).

Maharashtra Day 2025 Date

Maharashtra Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 1.

Maharashtra Day History

Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state on May 1, 1960. The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, defined boundaries for the states within India on the basis of languages. The Bombay State that was formed as a consequence of this act was composed of different areas and different languages were spoken, like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. It was the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti that was at the forefront of the movement. It decided to strengthen the movement to divide the Bombay State into two states - one composed of areas where people primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani and the other with people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Hence, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed as a result of this movement according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, enacted by the Parliament of India on April 25, 1960. The act came into effect on May 1, 1960.

Maharashtra Day Significance

Maharashtra Day is an important event that aims to promote pride and unity among the people of the state. Maharashtra Day is commonly associated with parades and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of the state. It is celebrated to commemorate the creation of the Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra. Every year, a parade is held at Shivaji Park where the Governor of Maharashtra makes a speech.

The Government of Maharashtra issues a notification declaring May 1 to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Maharashtra Day. This holiday applies to all the schools, offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government.

