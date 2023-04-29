Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State, Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil on Saturday said that one person died and a total of eight people have been rescued in the Bhiwandi building collapse.

While talking to ANI, Kapil Patil said," The local administration has informed me that among the 20 people feared trapped under the debris, a total of 9 people have been rescued and there is one casualty. Out of the nine people rescued, eight people are undergoing treatment and one person has died".

"NDRF, other agencies and local administration is working in full force to rescue the remaining people," he added.

Earlier in the day a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane.

According to information, the incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

As soon as the information was received, a police team including the fire brigade and disaster management were rushed to the spot and launched an operation to clear debris and rescue people. (ANI)

