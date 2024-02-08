Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP for bringing up the issues of CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that Bengal will show the way on how to fight against the divisive politics of the saffron camp.

Speaking at a post-state Budget press conference, she alleged that the BJP "opportunistically raised" the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the upcoming elections.

Also Read | India Space Mission: India Plans 30 Space Missions Including 'Commercial and Non-Commercial' in Next 14 Months From Indian Spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Says Report.

"They are speaking about NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of elections. This is nothing but politics," she said.

"We will fight for our rights and our funds. Bengal will show the way to fight against divisive politics," she said without naming anyone.

Also Read | White Paper on Indian Economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables White Paper on Economy in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)