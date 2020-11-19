Sambhal (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman in a village here on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself in what appears to be the fallout of a love affair, police said.

Sumit Gupta and Bhuri died at Babrala village in Gunnaur area of the district, they said, adding Gupta used a .315 bore countrymade pistol.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police officials said.

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the incident appeared to be the fallout of a love affair. "We are probing the matter," he added.

