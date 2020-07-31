New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified as Sumit Thakur, a resident of Harsh Vihar.

The accused dumped the body on the road and fled from the spot, the police said.

His post-mortem was conducted at GTB hospital on Friday and a case registered at the Nand Nagri police station, they said.

Thakur had an electronic appliances shop in Old Seelampuri.

Police are analysing the CCTV camera footage of the nearby area to identify the accused persons, they added.

