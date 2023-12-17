Mumbai, December 17: The Mumbai police have arrested a 19-year-old man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl, an official said on Sunday. The police recently nabbed the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in the western suburb of Bandra, the official said. Odisha STF Arrests Wanted Kashmiri Fraudster Posing As PMO Official From Jaipur.

The accused, who hails from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had befriended the 16-year-old victim while he was working in the city and was in a physical relationship with her from August 2022 till September this year, he said. The girl's family found out that she was pregnant and approached the police, the official said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Tution Teacher in Saharanpur; Accused Arrested.

The accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.

