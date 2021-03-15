Thane, March 15: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 10.51 lakh as compensation to a man whose teen daughter died in a road accident in 2016.

The girl, 17 at the time of the incident, was riding with a friend on a scooter when a speeding vehicle hit it on Ghodbunder Road on April 7 that year. She died in hospital on April 10. Delhi Violence: Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Houses Totally Burnt, Rs 5 Lakh For Charred Schools With 1000 Students Enrolled, Announces AAP Govt.

MACT Member MM Walimohammed, in his order of March 10, the detailed copy of which was made available now, asked the owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer to pay the amount to the deceased's father Shyamakant Pandey within two months.

