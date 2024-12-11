Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) Forty-five acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed at Phungyar in Manipur's Ukhrul district and two persons arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A combined team of the Ukhrul police, the BSF, forest department and the district administration carried out the operation in the Mapithel hill range on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Rita Kaushik, Jaunpur Family Court Judge Accused of Demanding Bribe From UP Techie Atul Subhash?.

Two persons identified as Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30) were arrested from the spot for their alleged involvement in the illegal cultivation, the officials said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the team for the operation.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Slams AIMIM for Fielding Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Accuses Party of 'Polarising' Vidhan Sabha Polls.

“War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)