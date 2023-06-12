By Payal Mehta

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 12 (ANI): In an effort to address the recent violence that gripped the north-eastern state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday extended support to the affected persons and assured educational arrangements for students.

Singh made a number of crucial announcements for the people, assuring houses for the displaced and education arrangements for students as hundreds continue to be in relief camps post-violence.

As per the official records close to 47,000 people have been evacuated in the violence-torn situation and hundreds of people lost their homes which were gutted in the violence.

Biren Singh assured the people that the state government will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the state and will start building homes.

He said," We are planning to build nearly 4000 houses for those who have been displaced because of violence. The blueprint is yet to be finalised but we are looking to build a two-room set of such houses."

Taking stock of the situation, especially for children whose education is being impacted as Manipur continues to be on the simmer, the Chief Minister said that all help will be extended to make sure education doesn't take a backseat.

"Those displaced from Churachandpur and are in the camps in Imphal and arrangements are being made to send them to school and colleges here in Imphal," Singh said in a press conference.

People were displaced from their houses and are currently in temporary shelters in camps. Many of these people have also miss placed their documentation, especially Aadhaar cards.

Since most of the Central and the state beneficiary schemes are linked to Aadhaar, the call was taken by the state government on Monday to make provisions for the reissue of the Aadhaar cards.

"Government is looking to help people get their Aadhar cards reissued for those who have misplaced it or lost in the violence. Arrangements for getting the Aadhar will be made by the government at the shelter camps itself," the chief minister announced.

Taking stock of the recent situation, the Manipur government has extended the ban on the internet in the state till June 15.

On May 29. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the north-eastern state for a period of four days during which he held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of all political parties, civil society, women groups, tribal groups and security personnel.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state. The committee was formed days after the announcement by the Home Minister.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3, as clashes were witnessed during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe.

The ethnic violence continues to grip the state for over a month, in the wake of a directive of the High Court asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Central paramilitary forces were posted in the state to control the violence and they still continue to be deployed across the state.

Meanwhile, representatives from both the Kuki and Naga community, including members of legislative assembly from both sides, have come to Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Home Minister, Amit Shah with their representations and demand. (ANI)

