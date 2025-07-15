India News | Manipur's Displaced Find Relief Amidst Challenges

Churachandpur [Manipur], July 15 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, displaced families are beginning to find relief as they move into newly constructed homes in the serene Sharon Hills, marking a hopeful step after nearly two years in cramped relief camps, Taipei Times reported.

Since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, over 50,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur have faced severe hardships, including poor living conditions, health challenges, and financial distress. The government, under President's Rule, has launched a three-phase rehabilitation plan aimed at closing all 350 relief camps and resettling IDPs by December 2025. This effort is supported by NGOs and community organisations working in collaboration with local leaders.

The land for these makeshift homes was generously donated by the Churachandpur MLA, while the Vaiphei Baptist Church Association (VBCA) funded the construction. This partnership offers a strong example of community compassion and cooperation.

Speaking from Sharon Hill, Nengcha, an IDP resettled in the new homes, said, "Living here is far more relaxing and refreshing than staying in the relief centre. We now have the freedom to cook what we like and carry out daily work, which was impossible in the cramped camps." Mangpi, another displaced resident from Kangpokpi district, expressed hope that the village development would promote harmony and progress for all inhabitants.

Health remains a pressing concern. District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Kholi Sania Monica confirmed ongoing medical support, including regular check-ups, immunisations for children, and mental health counselling since the conflict's onset. "Our health teams have been doing their best to support those in relief camps despite numerous limitations," she said.

However, financial insecurity persists. Kakai, in charge of the Tuibong relief centre, emphasised the lack of economic support: "When we fall ill, help is available, but the biggest challenge is no steady income. Without earning, we struggle to survive."

While the new homes bring dignity and hope, the path to full recovery remains challenging. Continued coordinated efforts and compassion will be critical to restoring livelihoods and long-term stability for Manipur's displaced families, Taipei Times concluded. (ANI)

