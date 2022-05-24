Chandigarh [India], May 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his prompt decision to sack and take legal action against state cabinet minister Vijay Singla, who is facing corruption charges.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang stated that the Mann government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

In a statement issued at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Kang said that people have high hopes from the AAP government in the state to root out corruption, adding that the government will live up to people's expectations.

He claimed that the Chief Minister has set an example of integrity by dismissing his own cabinet minister Vijay Singla, who is accused of seeking a 1 per cent commission for releasing departmental tenders.

"The Chief Minister himself investigated the matter and acquired proof as soon as the complaint was made. Singla was then interrogated and confessed to the same and was removed from the cabinet by the Chief Minister, who also ordered swift legal action," said Kang.

He further said, "Mann would never put up with corruption or corrupt people at any cost because the AAP was born out of an anti-corruption movement."

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, dismissed one of his ministers from the Delhi cabinet in 2015 due to allegations of corruption, Kang said.

It is clear that the politics of Kejriwal and Mann is based on honesty, he added.

He further said that the AAP is the only political party in the country that does not tolerate corruption.

Punjabis do not want a politics of corruption, but rather a politics of honesty, he added. (ANI)

