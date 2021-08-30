Chandigarh, August 30: Continuing the war of words over the farmers' agitation issue, state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and accused him of inciting agitation amongst farmers.

"Who is he to demand my resignation? Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers' agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border," Khattar said while addressing a press conference on Monday on the completion of 2,500 days of his government in Haryana.

These remarks come after the Punjab Chief Minister condemned the Haryana Police for retaliating with lathi charge and injuring farmers after they blocked Surajpur Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway in Haryana.

"In Punjab, he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is instigating farmers and in Haryana, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda saheb and other Congress leaders are instigating them... No one has the right to block roads indefinitely," said Khattar.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed his counterpart in the neighbouring state for unleashing such a vicious assault on the peacefully protesting farmers, many of whom were injured in the lathi-charge.

He had said, "This was not the first time that farmers had been subjected to such ruthlessness at the hands of the Haryana police, it was evident that the BJP-led ML Khattar government had once again deliberately used brutal force in a desperate bid to end the farmers' stir against the draconian farm laws."

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest against Manohar Lal Khattar near Chandigarh Press Club where he was addressing a press conference today on the completion of 2,500 days of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, commenting on lathi-charge by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Khattar on Saturday said obstructing official work is against democracy.

"If they wanted to protest, they should've done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then police will also take steps to maintain law and order," Khattar added.

