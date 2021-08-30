Vivo X70 Series China launch is set for September 9, 2021. The company released the teaser of the same on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Vivo also released images of the Vivo X7 Pro+ smartphone with a periscope lens. As a reminder, Vivo X70 Series will comprise Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones. The phone also seems to have a leather back finish. Vivo X70 & Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders Reportedly Surface Online, To Be Launched Soon.

Vivo X70 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Vivo X70 Pro+ is rumoured to be launched in the Indian market later next month with a starting price of Rs 70,000 whereas the X70 Pro handset is speculated to start at around Rs 50,000. Vivo X70 Pro+ was recently spotted on Google Play Console which revealed its several key specifications. The handset is likely to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Vivo X70 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Vivo X70 Pro+ (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

On the other hand, Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 phones are said to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. Both handsets are speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate and 44W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release several more teasers before its launch.

