New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday claimed that many Opposition MPs had voted in favour of the NDA vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, who won the election, defeating the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

"The election of the Vice President is conducted in a free and fair manner, voting takes place with secrecy, and many opposition MPs have also voted for CP Radhakrishnan, which shows that the MPs have voted by listening to the voice of their conscience," Rijiju told reporters.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2025 Result: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Top Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan for Winning VP Poll.

"I thank all the NDA MPs and the opposition MPs who voted for CP Radhakrishnan," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the newly elected VP, asserting that he will strengthen India's "Constitutional values" and enhance "Parliamentary discourse."

The Prime Minister hailed Radhakrishnan and mentioned that his life has been devoted towards serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on 'X'.

13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.

Earlier, B Sudershan Reddy extended warm wishes to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan after he was elected the 15th Vice President of India.

In a statement following the Vice Presidential election result, Reddy said that he will continue his ideological battle with even "greater vigour" despite the result not being in his favour.

"Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished. The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leaders of the Opposition parties who made me their joint candidate. Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation. I remain committed, as a citizen, to upholding the ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty that bind us together. May our Constitution continue to be the guiding light of our national life. I wish the Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan the very best as he embarks upon his tenure," B Sudershan Reddy said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)