Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): A fire massive fire broke out at a car showroom in the Kondapur area of Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Thursday evening.

Within minutes the fire engulfed the whole showroom and huge flames could be seen gushing out of the showroom.

On getting the information, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the blaze.

No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a Fire official," A fire broke out at a car showroom last night, four fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire and there were no causalities in this fire. Some cars were damaged in a fire and the cause of the fire is yet to be known."

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a labour camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in the Pune district, said officials.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the massive fire caused significant damage, resulting in the loss of cash, and jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, the lifetime savings of the labourers.

The official said that in total, five shanties were gutted in the fire incident. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the fire incident. (ANI)

