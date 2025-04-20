The New Day defeated the War Raiders to be crowned the new WWE World Tag Team champions on Night One of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned heel last year during the 10-year anniversary in what was a big moment in their WWE run and this is the first time that they have become the champions since that. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had earned the tag team title shot by defeating New Catch Republic on Raw and they sure did make the most of the opportunity. This is a 13th Tag Team title for the New Day and with this, they have returned to the top of the division. Jey Uso Defeats 'The Ring General' Gunther To Become New WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

The New Day Become New World Tag Team Champions

New Day vs War Raiders WrestleMania 41 Highlights

