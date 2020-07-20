Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits after showers in parts of Haryana and Punjab on Monday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light rain, recorded a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department there.

In Haryana, Hisar, which received 9 mm of rain, recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Narnaul's maximum settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, which received light rains, recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal limits.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab also received showers and the maximum temperatures settled a notch each below the normal at 33, 32.5 and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT Department has forecast rain or thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

