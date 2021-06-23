Shillong, Jun 22 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 45,976 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 788, as three more persons from East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state now has 4,273 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

At least 341 more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 40,915, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 6.6 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 5.28 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Monday, with over 75,000 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)