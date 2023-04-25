Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The mercury in Kolkata and its nearby areas was below normal on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief to the people, who suffered under sweltering heat last week, the weather office said.

Moisture-bearing cloud incursion in south Bengal kept day temperatures below normal at several places, bringing relief to the people, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Eagerly Awaiting 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat'.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum was at 23.2 degrees, three notches below average.

Prulia, which was simmering at over 40 degrees Celsius last week, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees, three notches below normal. The minimum was 20.1 degrees, five degrees below average.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Army Personnel Dies After Trying To Launch Firework From His Mouth at Wedding in Dhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)