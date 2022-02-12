Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department and Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 12 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, also known as party drugs, worth around Rs 2 crore from Kolasib district, an official said on Saturday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of excise and narcotics department and BSF jawans conducted a joint operation near North Chhimluang village in Kolasib district in the northern part of Mizoram bordering Assam on Friday evening and seized 12.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from the possession of the two peddlers, he said.

One of the arrested person is a resident of Silchar in Assam's Cachar district while the other is a resident of Khawmawi village in Myanmar, he said.

The contraband worth around Rs 2 crore was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold outside Mizoram, he said.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

