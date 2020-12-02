Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) The minimum temperatures settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches up against normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Promises World-Class Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Opens Doors for Investment.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above the normal for this time of the year, while Karnal recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals Central Govt to Accept All the Demands of Farmers and Provide Legal Guarantee of MSP.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches while Patiala's minimum also settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)