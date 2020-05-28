India News | Minister Blames 'reckless Behaviour' for Contracting COVID-19

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour for getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Respite From Scorching Heat Likely by May 29, Maximum Temperatures to Begin Receding From Today, Says IMD.

"It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of COVID, probably I did not take peoples advice seriously. Thats why I was caught in a trap, the NCP leader said on Wednesday while addressing an online seminar organised by BDA, a developers lobby.

Notably, in the early days of COVID-19 outbreak in the state, Awhad, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, was seen moving around for relief work.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews Work of Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

The minister said it was his will power that helped him overcome the tough phase, and added that he has recovered fast in the last two weeks.

Awhad said he considers himself lucky to have recovered so fast, when compared with the travails of others like an IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre having to import medicines or undergo plasma therapy.

The minister said his hemoglobin level, which had dropped, has gone up and he is currently following a strict diet at specified timings.

Another state Cabinet minister, who is a senior Congress leader, also tested positive for coronavirus recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)