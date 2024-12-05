Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) The lone Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, K Vanlalvena, has expressed disappointment over the cancellation of a border road project between Sangau and Saisihchhuah to link south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with a place near Myanmar's Chin state, an official said on Thursday.

In a consultative meeting chaired by Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday, Vanlalvena pointed out the cancellation and said that the Rs 66.08 crore project could not be executed due to the selection of Border Road Organisation (BRO) as an executing agency instead of Mizoram Public Work department (PWD), the official said.

Vanlalvena alleged that the road project could not be started due to compensation issues as the BRO planned that the road would cross Pangkhua village.

However, he said, according to the PWD's proposal, the road would not pass through that village to avoid any compensation issues.

The Mizo National Front MP said that the Sangau-Saisihchhuah road project was given top priority by then chief minister Zoramthanga during the MNF dispensation.

Vanlalvena said that funds which have been already allocated for the project should not be withdrawn.

In August, the Centre had informed Parliament that Rs 66.08 crore sanctioned for the road project was withdrawn as the Mizoram government failed to provide land free of cost till June.

