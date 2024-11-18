New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday that MLA, Raghuvinder Shokeen will become the new minister in the Delhi Cabinet from the vacant position after Kailash Gahlot's resignation.

Shokeen, an MLA from Nangloi Jat joined the AAP today in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

This comes after Delhi Minister and AAP prominent leader Kailash Gahlot quit the party and joined the BJP today.

Gehlot, who resigned from AAP on Sunday citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders.

Speaking on his resignation from the AAP, Kailash Gahlot said that it was not an easy step for him.

"This was not an easy step for me. I have been associated with AAP since the days of Anna Ji and have consistently worked for the people of Delhi. To everyone who thinks that I made this decision under pressure, I want to say that I have never done anything under pressure. This is not a decision taken in just one day. I left my legal career to join AAP, and all of us were united by an ideology. Our sole purpose was to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

He highlighted that when he saw those values being compromised, it caused great pain.

"The purpose for which we had come together is no longer visible today. If a government continuously engages in conflict with the central government on every issue, then the development of Delhi cannot take place," Gahlot said.

"I firmly believe that Delhi's development can only happen in collaboration with the central government. This is why I have joined the BJP. I will continue to work inspired by the vision and policies of the Prime Minister," he added. (ANI)

