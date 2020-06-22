Srinagar, June 22 (PTI) Mobile Internet was restored in Srinagar district late on Sunday night, 17 hours after it was snapped in view of an encounter between militants and security forces, officials said.

The Internet on mobile devices was restored at 11 pm on Sunday, the officials said.

It was snapped in the district at 6 am after the encounter broke out in the Zoonimar area of the city.

Three militants were killed in the enounter.

