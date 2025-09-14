Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has recorded 394 deaths during this year's monsoon season, including 221 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, while 173 lives were lost in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Sunday.

According to the cumulative monsoon loss report compiled by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 394 human lives have been lost directly to disasters. The data show that landslides accounted for 48 deaths, flash floods for 11, cloudbursts for 17, and drowning incidents for 38. Other causes included lightning strikes, electrocution, snake bites, fires, and accidental falls in steep terrain.

In addition, 455 people have been injured and 41 remain missing across the state. The monsoon has also led to heavy livestock and poultry losses, with 2,086 cattle deaths and nearly 26,955 poultry birds reported washed away or perished in rain-related incidents.

Property damage has been extensive. As per SDMA figures, 1,576 houses were completely destroyed, while 29,041 sustained partial damage. Additionally, 544 shops, 859 cow sheds, 1,894 huts, and 4,058 cowsheds, ghats, and ghrats were damaged in rain-triggered calamities.

The financial toll has been pegged at over Rs 4,46,778 lakh (Rs 4,467 crore). Of this, the Public Works Department (PWD) reported the largest share of losses at over Rs 2,71,879 lakh, followed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag (Rs 1,38,644 lakh) and the Power Department (Rs 13,946 lakh).

District-wise, Mandi (37 deaths), Kangra (34), Kullu (31), and Chamba (23) reported the highest rain-related fatalities. In terms of road accident casualties, Chamba (22), Mandi (24), Shimla (20), and Solan (22) recorded the maximum deaths.

"The state has suffered widespread loss of lives, livestock, property and infrastructure this monsoon. Field teams are working on restoration, but recurring rainfall and landslides are slowing operations," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The authority has urged people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel on vulnerable hilly roads, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla, which remain the most disaster-prone districts this season. (ANI)

