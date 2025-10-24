Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Several children in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have sustained eye injuries after playing with carbide guns during festive celebrations, with health officials confirming that none of the affected patients are in critical condition.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Bhopal, Dr Manish Sharma, said on Friday that the situation is under control and medical teams are monitoring all cases closely.

"We are compiling the data. Currently, five patients are admitted at Hamidia, and none of them have serious injuries. Around 15 were operated on at Seva Sadan, and four are being operated on today. Eleven were operated on earlier, and 13 are currently admitted at AIIMS," he said.

Dr Sharma added that the number of affected individuals has reached 186, which also includes cases from surrounding districts.

"As soon as the remaining data is available, you will be informed. The good news is that none of them have reported any blindness," he told ANI, while noting that patients with serious eye injuries would be kept under observation for six months.

He explained that most cases involve temporary vision loss and that ophthalmologists would need more time to assess the extent of permanent damage.

"As I mentioned, eye specialists say they cannot provide a definitive assessment before six months, and the majority are expected to recover, so hopefully, they will regain their vision," Dr Sharma added.

Authorities have urged parents to be cautious.

Meanwhile, a prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, prohibiting the use of carbide guns in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

This comes after several children suffered eye injuries after playing with carbide guns in Bhopal.

According to the official order, no person, organisation, or trader will manufacture, store, sell or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes.

An official order from the office of the Bhopal Collector and District Magistrate reads, "No person/organisation/trader shall manufacture, store, sell, or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes."

"The sale, distribution or display of any type of illegal prohibited firecracker, fireworks, illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel or PVC pipes will be completely prohibited. SDM, Executive Magistrate, Police Officer and concerned departments will monitor the strict compliance of this order," it added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the government is monitoring the situation and ensuring no one further suffers eye injuries. (ANI)

