Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a 'Manthan 2024' meeting with state cabinet ministers and key officials from all departments at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the state's achievements over the past year and discussed a strategic action plan for future development.

Key topics included the effective implementation of schemes aimed at youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, and farmer welfare.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

After the meeting, CM Yadav told reporters, "On the completion of one year of the government, we held a Manthan meeting with our ministers and officers, focusing on the four priorities set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: the poor, farmers, youth, and women. This was done in coordination with various state departments. A development-oriented vision was established to ensure continuous progress across all sectors, benefiting the concerned groups and propelling Madhya Pradesh forward."

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the productive discussions during the meeting, highlighting the suggestions from ministers and the planning efforts to enhance the state's position.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Admitted to Hospital: Former Indian PM and Veteran Congress Leader Taken to Delhi AIIMS After His Heath Deteriorated, Say Sources.

"I am satisfied that we had fruitful discussions throughout the day. Several ministers provided valuable suggestions, and plans were made to position Madhya Pradesh better, particularly in terms of economic growth," the CM said.

He further emphasised that with the formation of the government, a strategy was devised to double the state budget, and efforts are underway to achieve this goal.

"Continuous efforts are being made to promote small and medium industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities while generating employment opportunities across sectors, including industries, agriculture, and animal husbandry. Additionally, we discussed increasing milk production capacity and enhancing the economic prosperity of cities," he added.

The CM also announced that the next Regional Industry Conclave will be held in Shahdol district on 16 January 2025. He noted that the Global Investor Summit (GIS) is scheduled for February, with a focus on attracting investment proposals.

The Regional Industry Conclaves serve as a prelude to the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025."

The GIS-2025 is set to take place in Bhopal on 7-8 February. Its primary objective is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination and position it among the leading states in the country. The summit aims to showcase the state's resources, capabilities, and favourable industrial environment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)