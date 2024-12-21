Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Saturday alleged that massive corruption had been taking place in the state's transport department for the past 20 years. He demanded an investigation into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

The Congress leader further stated that the party would fight to make the state corruption-free and would also file a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court to investigate corruption in the transport department over the last two decades.

Addressing a press conference, Patwari said, "According to NCRB data, Madhya Pradesh is among the four most corrupt states in the country. Moreover, in cases of land scams, where money from politicians, officers, and builders is invested, Madhya Pradesh tops the list. Recently, the Lokayukta police raided the residence of an RTO constable and recovered crores of rupees. If this is the condition of a low-ranking official, one can imagine the situation at the level of senior officials and ministers in the transport department."

Patwari claimed that Madhya Pradesh had become a "sea of corruption," adding that around Rs100 crore had been recovered in recent raids conducted by the Income Tax (IT) department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Lokayukta. "This highlights the extent of corruption in the state," he remarked.

He went on to allege, "The transport department and the RTO are not even the largest contributors to the sea of corruption--they are like small worms in comparison. A former RTO officer told me that around Rs35 crore is collected every month through corrupt means. Over 20 years, this amounts to roughly Rs15,000 crore in corruption within the transport department."

Patwari also claimed that the same former RTO officer informed him that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rs6 crore from RTO corruption funds was distributed to each Lok Sabha candidate in the state.

"The Congress party is determined to make Madhya Pradesh corruption-free. We demand that an investigation into the corruption in the transport department over the past 20 years be carried out by either the CBI or a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court. We will also file a petition for this investigation in the Madhya Pradesh High Court," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to Patwari's allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president VD Sharma said that agencies like the Lokayukta, IT, and ED were conducting their investigations independently and within the framework of the law. (ANI)

