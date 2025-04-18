Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), are closed today, Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday 2025. Trading across all major segments—equity, derivatives, commodity, and currency—will remain suspended for the day. This includes services such as securities lending and borrowing (SLB), NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, and trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Regular trading will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025, with the pre-open session beginning at 9:00 AM, followed by normal trading from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, and a closing session until 3:40 PM. This marks the third market holiday in April after Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti. Stock Market Holiday: Is Share Market Open or Closed on April 18 for Good Friday 2025? Here's What to Know About NSE and BSE Trading.

Stock Market Holiday Today

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025: NSE, BSE to Stay Closed on Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Observances; Check Share Market Holiday Dates in This Month https://t.co/R5ys3t2EGf#StockMarket #MarketHolidays #NSE #BSE — LatestLY (@latestly) April 9, 2025

