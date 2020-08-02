Indore, Aug 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked a married 26-year-old man, accused of molesting a woman, to get a 'rakhi' tied by her on the day of Raksha Bandhan being celebrated on Monday.

The court also asked the man to give Rs 11,000 to the woman as part of a customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her blessings.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,739 New COVID-19 Cases And 49 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

The single bench of Justice Rohit Arya passed the order on July 30 while giving conditional bail to the accused, Vikram Bagri.

In the order, the court said, "The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band on August 3 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman's house in Ujjain, around 55 kms from here, on April 20, and was charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

"Bagri would tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on the occasion and shall also seek her blessings," the court said.

Bagri has also been ordered to give Rs 5,000 to the complainant's son to buy clothes and sweets.

The high court also directed Bagri to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and solvent surety of equal amount in the lower court for his release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)