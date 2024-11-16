Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Indore Crime Branch has arrested a man from Cyberabad in Telangana for defrauding a city woman by orchestrating a "digital arrest," a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as K. Krishnakumar, works as a peon in the Income Tax Department. He is accused of cheating a woman from Indore by executing the fraudulent act in May this year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch Indore), Rajesh Dandotiya, told reporters, "An FIR was registered at the Crime Branch Indore on May 25 this year concerning forgery involving a 'digital arrest.' The victim, an Indore resident employed as a software engineer in Bangalore, was working from Indore due to 'work from home' arrangements. At the time of the crime, she received a call from an individual posing as a customer care representative from an international courier service, claiming one of her parcels destined for Taiwan was seized at Mumbai airport."

The cybercriminals informed her that the customs officer handling the case would contact her. Subsequently, the supposed customs officer alleged that the parcel contained a fake PAN card, several dollars, and illegal drugs (MDMA), warning her of potential imprisonment. The victim was then directed to Cyber Crime Mumbai for further clarification, Dandotiya said.

"The victim was told to reach Mumbai within four hours or face immediate arrest. When she explained her inability to travel on such short notice, the cybercriminals arranged a video call. On the call, an individual in police uniform introduced himself as DCP Bal Singh Rajput and interrogated her, demanding account details. He threatened her, claiming her bank account was linked to money laundering activities and her Aadhaar card had been used for illegal purposes, endangering both her and her parents," the Addl. DCP explained.

The victim was coerced into revealing her account balance and instructed to deposit 98% of it for "verification," with assurances that the money would be refunded if proven legitimate. Under duress, she transferred Rs12.10 lakh and was advised to keep the matter confidential. The victim, distressed, informed her father about the incident after three days. Her father realised she had been defrauded and approached the Crime Branch to file a complaint.

A case was registered under relevant sections of forgery, and an investigation was launched. "During the investigation, a suspect was identified through a mobile number. A raid was conducted in Cyberabad, Telangana, leading to the arrest of K. Krishnakumar. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He revealed that the mastermind, Jai Simha, is currently absconding," Dandotiya added.

K. Krishnakumar is in custody and undergoing further interrogation. Efforts are underway to apprehend Jai Simha, the officer concluded. (ANI)

