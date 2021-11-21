Jabalpur, Nov 21 (PTI) In a suspected case of poaching, the carcass of a five-year-old leopard was found near the boundary wall of a private school at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, following which some persons were detained, an official said on Sunday.

The carcass of the male leopard was found in the Temar Bhita area, about 7 km away from the Jabalpur district headquarters, on Saturday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anjana Tirkey said.

A wire trap was found stuck around the neck of the feline and there were wire marks on his hip, the DFO said.

Prima facie, poachers used a trap to kill the leopard, Tirkey said, adding that a post-mortem report is awaited.

The help of a dog squad was taken to trace the poachers, the official said.

She said certain tools being used to prepare traps were seized from a house located half a km away from the spot where the carcass was found, following which one Munna and a few others were detained.

