Indore (MP), Nov 20 (PTI) A five-day-old baby boy allegedly stolen from a government hospital was abandoned in the premises of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.

The infant's mother Rani Bhiyane had lodged a complaint with the police that her infant son was stolen from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Sunday evening, inspector Rajeev Tripathi of Sanyogitaganj police station said.

Following this, a hunt was launched for the woman who allegedly stole the newborn in the garb of a nurse, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced to nab the accused, the official said.

A CCTV footage from the area of the police station shows a woman leaving the child on the ground in the campus in the early hours of the day, Tripathi said.

"We feel that following a police hunt and announcement of the reward, the stolen baby was left at the police station," he said, adding that a DNA test will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the child.

Meanwhile, a video of the baby admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with Bhiyane at his side has gone viral on social media.

