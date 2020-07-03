Bhopal, Jul 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh touched 14,297 on Friday as 191 people tested coronavirus positive, while the overall death toll reached 593 as four people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

While Indore reported two deaths, Bhopal and Harda registered one fatality each, he said.

A total of 234 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 11,049, he added.

"Of the 191 new cases, 49 were from Bhopal, 23 from Indore and 18 from Gwalior. Indore now has 4,776 cases, including 238 deaths. The number of cases in Bhopal is 2,933, and 105 have died of the infection," the official said.

A health bulletin said that no new coronavirus case has been reported in 15 districts, while two districts did not have any active case as on Friday.

The state has 1,077 containment zones, it added.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 14,297, active cases: 2,655, new cases: 191, death toll: 593, recovered: 11,049, number of people tested: 3,89,180.

