Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 6000 kg iron bridge in the Malad area of Mumbai, the police said.

Pramod Tawde, Senior Police Officer Bangur Nagar PS said that the cost of the entire stolen iron structure is around Rs 2 lakh.

The police said that on June 26, they received a complaint from the Adani company that a bridge built over a drain to carry large electric wires had been stolen.

"Acting on the complaint, we police scanned the footage of nearby CCTV and arrested four people," police said.

The officials also informed that the stolen bridge was an old bridge as a new bridge had been built there.

"One of the accused is an employee of the firm that was given the contract to build the bridge," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

