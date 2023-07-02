Mumbai, July 2: A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a grudge in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building near the civic market in Siddharth Nagar in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Mukesh Shetty was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old neighbour, he said.

The duo had quarreled a few months ago and the accused held a grudge against the victim, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

