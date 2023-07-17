Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Two members of the 'Tak Tak' gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptop and other valuables from a man's car after distracting him with a Rs 10 note in the western suburb of Sakinaka here, police said on Monday.

The duo was nabbed from neighbouring Thane district on July 11, while two other gang members are on the run, an official said.

Also Read | India To Acquire 97 'Made-in-India' Drones for Over Rs 10,000 Crore To Keep an Eye on China, Pakistan Borders.

The accused have confessed to committing a series of such thefts in the limits of Sakinaka, Sahar and Ghatkopar police stations, he said.

A man recently approached the police with a complaint that two people knocked on his car window and distracted him with Rs 10 note, while two others managed to steal valuables including a laptop from the vehicle, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Assaults Female Toll Plaza Staff for Asking for Payment in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

Based on technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that the gang members hail from Tamil Nadu.

The two gang members have been arrested under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)