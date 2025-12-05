Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Mumbai woke up to a layer of haze on Friday morning, with visuals from Bandra Reclamation showing low visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the area stood at 130, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city is 20°C, while the maximum is likely to reach 34°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality showed marginal improvement, with the overall AQI recorded at 299 at 8 am on Thursday, according to CPCB data. The city reported an AQI of 342 at 4 pm on December 3, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to CPCB, some parts of the National Capital saw an improvement and moved into the 'poor' category. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 286, while IGI Airport T3 reported 255. Sri Aurobindo Marg and North Campus registered AQI levels of 283 and 281, respectively.

However, despite the slight improvement, several areas remained engulfed in dense, toxic smog. Regions such as Ghazipur and Akshardham reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility significantly reduced. Many parts of the city remained in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday to review pollution control measures in the national capital.

In Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following continued discussions among members on issues related to the Air Quality Index (AQI), among other topics. The Upper House witnessed sharp exchanges between Chairperson CP Radhakrishnan and MPs amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a debate on rising pollution levels.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo on Thursday slammed the BJP over the deteriorating air quality across the country, particularly in Delhi-NCR, and asserted that their "400 par slogan" is now complete, as the AQI crossed 400 across the national capital and adjoining areas in recent days. The BJD leader said that the rising pollution levels were severely impacting children, senior citizens, and the general population. (ANI)

