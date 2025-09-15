Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): National president of the Bharatiya Sufi Foundation, Kashish Warsi, on Monday appealed to political parties to not take advantage of the the Supreme Court's interim order that stayed specific provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

He, however, criticised the various Waqf boards across the country, claiming that they have not worked for the welfare of the people.

"The Muslim community went to the top court and put their trust in the system. Now the order should be obeyed. Just like how Babri Masjid, Ram Janmabhoomi judgement was followed. I would like to request people neither to be happy or sad about this order. But rather follow it, it is an order of the Supreme Court. We should show that we have trust in the justice system, and will keep on having trust in it," Warsi told ANI.

"No political party should take advantage of this, in fact, the muslim community should understand who their friends or enemies are. I also would like to say that the country's roots of communal harmony is strong, and will continue to be strong. If some people try to break these roots, then others should not get swayed by it," Bharatiya Sufi Foundation president said.

Further criticising the Waqf boards, he claimed that the boards have taken away private property of people, and claimed that if the money collected from all the properties could have been used for welfare of muslims, such as for education, healthcare, housing and more.

"The things the Waqf boards have done against Muslims, stealing their properties, if today the Waqf board could have done good things with the money, then a muslim kid would not be struggling to get an education. We would not be going around desperately to get an Ayushman card. People would not be struggling to get benefits of PM Awas Yojana. Today the order has come. I have full trust in the government," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection.

Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf, and said that the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property.

It, however, did not interfere with the provision mandating registration, considering that it is not a new requirement, as this condition was there in the previous enactments of 1995 and 2013 as well.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses. (ANI)

